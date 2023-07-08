“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful América TV series, launched its chapter 258 to show us the return of Claudia Llanos and her plan to end Francesca once and for all. As we saw earlier, Peter recovered part of his memory after the time he was kidnapped, however, he still did not remember that the ‘Shark Gaze’ was responsible for his captivity.

Now, the dear butler had a memory of when he suffered a heart attack when he was cornered by the villainess. “It can’t be”, he exclaims and tries to tell the ‘madame’ about him, but he doesn’t have the strength for that at that moment. The next day, he told her the truth, but she didn’t believe him at first.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Peter #reveals #Claudia #alive #Francesca #doesnt