“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series on América TV, has launched its 250th chapter and fans have not stopped launching theories about Peter’s future. The residents of Nuevas Lomas thought that the beloved butler was traveling, while fans believed that he had died at the hands of Claudia Llanos, however, it was discovered that he had been a prisoner all this time.

Peter managed to get free, after playing sick and fooling the ‘Shark’s Look’ helpers. Although he was on the verge of death, police officers found him and he could only repeat “Madame”. The meeting with Francesca could not have been more emotional.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Peter #returned #Madame #Francesca #cries #reunion