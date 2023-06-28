In the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room“, Francesca received a call from the Police and found out that Peter he was interned in a Paramonga post. When he arrived, he saw his former butler in very bad shape and the doctor who treated him informed him that he had lost his memory due to a severe stress event.

At the news about Peter’s health, Francesca decides to take him to a clinic for more tests. In her new report, the doctors tell her that he is stable, but needs rest to recover.

What happened to Peter in the series?

The former butler of the Maldini house was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos, but managed to escape after knocking out the villain’s assistant. During his confinement, Peter was very poorly fed, which affected his health and, upon arriving at a post, the doctors reported that he was in a state of severe dehydration, as well as malnutrition. They also indicated that he could have post-traumatic stress disorder.

All the characters in “AFHS” suspect that Peter has been living on the street, but they will start investigations to find out what really happened to him. This is because Don Gilberto and Francesca received supposed messages from the ex-butler, without knowing that it was actually Claudia.

Will Peter get his memory back?

The Gonzales welcome Peter back to Las Nuevas Lomas. Photo: America TV

Despite the fact that everyone welcomed Peter back to Las Nuevas Lomas, he was unable to recognize anyone, not even his good friend Don Gilberto. However, according to what the doctors told Francesca, little by little he will recover his memory, but he needs to rest. Likewise, the Gonzales offered to help in everything necessary so that dear Peter is the one he used to be.

