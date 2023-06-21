Longtime fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” have good news. Peter will soon make his return after several months of absence from the Peruvian series on América TV. The remembered butler played by Adolfo Chuiman was assassinated by the villain Claudia Llanos, but since that last time, followers have continued to theorize that he never really died, but only burned his clothes. Now, the Peruvian actor of other hits like “1,000 trades” has anticipated what will happen to Francesca Maldini’s best friend.

Peter’s big return to “AFHS”

It’s been almost three months since we last saw Peter, but now Chuiman has confirmed that after his absence from the set, he has finally been reunited with his “AFHS” family. “They received me very warmly. The story changed a bit, I had already recorded two scenes in which he was kidnapped. Now they have released me, happily,” he said in an interview with El Popular.

The last time Peter was seen was in the hands of Claudia Llanos. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

In this way, it’s only a matter of time before Peter is back on screen. What’s better, the theory of various fans has come true, as many of them commented that the person who kept the famous ‘Shark Look’ kidnapped was none other than the butler.

When does Adolfo Chuiman return to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Beyond the confirmation of his return and the release of his character (which we do not know under what conditions it will take place), Adolfo confessed that he does not intend to say anything more about Peter’s fate. “I can’t because otherwise the librettist strangles me,” he joked.

Adolfo Chuiman is a renowned theater, film and television actor. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Based on the above, Chuiman preferred to focus on his return to the recording set in Nuevas Lomas. According to his own words, everything was done with “a lot of love” because they are all “like a family.”

So now it’s only a matter of time before fans see Peter again in “Al fondo hay sitio”, who will probably re-ignite the plot of Claudia Llanos and her revenge against Francesca Maldini.

