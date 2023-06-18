In previous chapters of “At the bottom there is room“, Pepe he discovered that ‘Happy‘ could be your sonHe even talked with Felicia, the young man’s mother, to find out how long ago they had their affair. After that, little by little she approached the boy to get to know him better and she even invited him to have some drinks.

So far, Pepe and Felicia have not talked again, therefore, we have not confirmed whether as a result of their love affair they procreated ‘Happy‘. However, José Gonzales has decided to no longer keep this secret and to inform all his family what is dad.

Reaction of the Gonzales to the news

The Gonzales celebrate the news of Pepe. Photo: America TV

To make the announcement, Pepe first talks to ‘Happy’ and tells him the whole story, but the young man faints before hearing it. For this reason, the new father calls his ‘compare’ Tito to help him take Javier home and wait for him to wake up. When that happens, he talks to her about it again and together they go to announce the news to the Gonzales.

Hearing such an unexpected proclamation, the entire family shouts in unison: “Wheeee!”, and are stunned. After their impression wears off, they congratulate Pepe and ‘Happy’ for meeting and discovering their father-son relationship. In addition, Don Gilberto asks for his classic three cheers to celebrate the new member of the Gonzales.

Where is ‘Happy’s’ mom?

Where is ‘Happy’s’ mom? Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Since Pepe and Felicia talked and remembered their past love affair, ‘Happy’s’ mother has not been seen again in the series. However, after announcing that she is part of the Gonzales family, Don Gilberto asks the boy if her mother already knows that she found her parent, to which he says no because she is away.

