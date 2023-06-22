In “At the bottom there is room 10“, after the plan of Pepe and Titus had a disastrous ending—as we already suspected—and angered Jimmy towards his entire family, including his mom, all the Gonzales are upset with them. For this reason, they are now devising how seek his forgiveness in a thousand ways The first member they tried to ingratiate themselves with was ‘charo‘, who was given a surprising gift built by themselves.

What was Pepe and Tito’s gift for ‘Charo’?

As a brilliant idea to apologize to ‘Charo’, Pepe and Tito built a closet with their own hands. Very late at night, the ‘compares’ were sawing the wood with which they made, according to them, a “wonderful piece of real estate.” This caused a new disturbance in the family; However, it was not all bad, as it served as the inspiration for the new success of Joel and the Group 7.

Did ‘Charo’ forgive the ‘compares’?

Jimmy explodes against his family because of Pepe and Tito. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

At the moment of handing over the wardrobe to ‘Charo’, she was about to go to bed to sleep, for which she was surprised and only stared at Pepe and Tito until they left. The next day, Jimmy’s mom just gave them her answer: she hadn’t forgiven them. Furthermore, she told them that if they really wanted to get her forgiveness, they should go find her son and bring him back to the house.

Why is Jimmy upset with his family?

After Jimmy returned to Las Nuevas Lomas along with Alessia due to his failed attempt to travel to Spain, he found out that it was all a plan by his uncles Pepe and Tito so that his mother would not be sad and the family would not separate. This caused the young man to explode with rage against his family for breaking his dreams, so he decided to find another place to live.

