‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ want to earn an honest living in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Several weeks after losing their minibus in the América TV series, the famous compadres decided to start a new venture: The Last Whereabouts Funeral Home. To do this, they had the help of Felix, Gaspar, Don Gilberto and Hiro, who joined the initiative proposed by their trusted neighbors. However, after designating each one their functions, not all were happy, so they withdrew. Only Hiro and Gaspar stayed.

Will they succeed with their new business or will they fail? For now, we will have to continue watching “AFHS” to find out, but what we can take for granted is that this pair of friends will continue to unite to get ahead and beat unemployment.

What happened to ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After having worked for more than 10 seasons in their famous minibus, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ became unemployed when their only means of work suffered serious breakdowns. Joel, who was aware of the fact, had the vehicle serviced at his mechanic shop. Thus, the evaluation was carried out, but the budget to leave it in optimal conditions was so high that neither of them could afford it.

After this terrible event, it was the “Pirates” who saved the Gonzales-Lara duo. ‘Chela’ and Helena Aguayo rented their van so they could work part-time so they could generate income and not stay broke. However, in the long run they realized that this was not so profitable and they stopped working so often with them, which ended with the ‘compares’ opening their new funeral home.

Who will work at ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’s’ funeral home?

Although the job was also offered to Don Gilberto and Félix, finally only Gaspar and Hiro decided to accept the job offer to be coffin loader and funeral driver, respectively. So, the last whereabouts will begin its first performances in the next chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”, where ‘Charo’ will be surprised when he returns home and finds himself with a wake.

Pepe and Tito in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

What will happen to the new company of 'Pepe' and 'Tito'? Don't miss the next chapters.

