“At the bottom there is room” became terrifying in its last chapter, after Pepe and Tito decided to open a funeral home to generate income. The decision was not well taken by several members of the family, but in the end they carried out the venture, without imagining everything that would unleash His first client: a woman looking to watch over her husband, who worked as a clown in life.

As we have seen, the corpse of the deceased spent the night in the Gonzales house, but the ghost soon woke up to terrorize the entire family during the night. The situation evoked terrifying productions such as “Poltergeist” and “Paranormal Activity.” It only remains to wait for the next episode.

