In “At the bottom there is room“, Pepe I thought he was the father of ‘Happy‘, he even introduced him as his son to his family. However, felicia, the young man’s mother, clarified that this was not true. Faced with such a confession, they had no choice but to say goodbye and resign themselves to reality, so Javier went to get his things ready to leave the Gonzales’ house.

At that moment, Pepe apologizes to ‘Happy’ for deluding him with the idea of ​​being his father; However, the young man replies: “Don’t apologize, I had the best week of my life.” Also, he thanks her for the time together and tells her that he will always remember him fondly.

