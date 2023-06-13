The last chapters of “At the bottom there is room” are a sensation and fans do not think to miss the unexpected fatherly plot. As we saw in the previous chapters, Pepe firmly believes that Happy is his son, the product of a summer affair 23 years ago, after meeting the boy’s mother in person. Since then he decided to make up for lost time, but keeping the secret.

In “AFHS”, they both had a few beers to get to know each other even more and Pepe ended up hugging the teenager. Later, Tere’s brother defended him from the family’s taunts, but he did not realize that July was listening to him.

