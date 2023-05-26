“At the bottom there is room” renews Mike’s hopes in love. As we saw in season 10, the character of Joaquín de Orbegoso returned as Macarena’s new suitor, leaving Joel in the friendzone. However, the rivalry of old friends cost him his love relationship.

Everything changed when ‘Maca’ was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos. Only the “Gringo Delay” could save her and she was forced to steal more than 1 million dollars from Francesca’s company to get her rescue. Unfortunately for him, he was discovered by the company before he could clarify the situation and was taken to prison.

Mike proposes to Macarena

To the delight of the fans, the board members dropped the charges against Mike after the lawyer convinced them that he took the money to rescue Macarena. In addition, his relationship with Diego’s daughter only strengthened to the point that he asked her to marry him.

As we saw in chapter 226, the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ asked ‘Maca’ if she wanted to marry him and she was shocked to the verge of tears. Although he was rushed, he told her that he wanted to spend the rest of her life with her. In the end, she did not deny his request, but asked him for time to think it over.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

If you are interested in enjoying the series “At the bottom there is room“, you have the option of tuning in to the América TV channel from Monday to Friday from 8:40 p.m. Once the “EEG” program has finished, you can easily find it on the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.



