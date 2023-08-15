The ‘Gringo Atrasador’ returned to ‘In the background there is room’! In the new episode of the successful América TV series, Mike will be thirsty for revenge after Macarena confessed that his feelings for joel gonzales They were the reasons why he decided to end their relationship. After discovering a sheet on which Macarena wrote the name of the “Fish-faced Boy”, Mike Miller confronted her ex-fiancee by calling her to confess if she had feelings for him.

By staying silent, Mike realized that his suspicions were true, so he decided to cut the communication. After that, she Mike remembered when she saw Joel with ‘patty’, so he decided to pay the son of Charo with the same coin. “You delayed me, now I delay you,” exclaimed Macarena’s ex-boyfriend, who will now seek to coincide with “Patty” and thus implement her plan. Will she be able to slow Joel down again?

