“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful creation of América TV, continues to give people something to talk about with its tenth season. As we have seen, the love triangle between Joel, Mike and Macarena became one of the main plots, but chapter 218 of the Peruvian series made it clear that it is close to ending. However, the possible outcome does not leave fans indifferent.

The characters of Erick Elera and Joaquín de Orbegoso got involved in several problems for the love of ‘Maca’, but none was as impressive as the boxing battle in the style of “Rocky”. And although the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ won the battle, he lost the war, since their relationship came to an end without extending the reconciliation.

Why did Macarena end up with Mike in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After the fight in the boxing ring, Mike forbade Joel from using his classic phrase “The Legend” and asked him to remove the sign from his auto shop. Macarena He did not take this well and got fed up with his tantrums, so he decided to end their relationship: “This is not working, it is best that we leave it there.” He asks if it’s because of Joel, but she is left without an answer.

The situation took fans by surprise, who were quick to express their discontent on social networks. “Mike deserves better”, “Joel always takes it”, “He prefers someone without a job or benefit” and “He changed a Rolex for a Casio”, were some of the most famous comments.

How and where to see “Al fondo hay sitio”?

“AFHS” broadcasts its episodes from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm in Peru, through the América TV signal, just after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”.

In case you do not have the América TV channel, you can also watch“At the bottom there is room”on the page ofAmerica TV GO,as well as its mobile application that has the same name.

