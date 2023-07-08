“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful Peruvian series on América TV, surprises with its episode 258. As we have seen, Joel has suffered several heartbreaks and his frustrated relationship with Macarena has been the most recent. Eventually, he understood that ‘Mike’ would be a better match for her, but her luck is about to change now that he met ‘Paty’, the unexpected character played by Melissa Paredes.

In the episode, we saw that she gave life to a food delivery girl who surprised the “Fishface Boy” with her beauty, but also made him laugh for being so clueless to correctly deliver the order. In the end, she says goodbye to him, but everything seems to indicate that she could become her new partner and fans could not be more excited with the possibilities.

