In “At the bottom there is room“, the entry of Melissa Paredes is the sensation of the moment, since no one expected the actress to return to the screens. For this reason, some fans of the series America TV have shown their dissatisfaction with the debut of the ex reality girl.

However, melissa has announced that his character, pattyhe will continue in the series and, perhaps, he can get involved in a love relationship with joel gonzaleswho has already shown signs of being interested in the delivery girl.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: fans ask for the departure of Guadalupe Farfán as July for being toxic and desperate

What did Melissa Paredes say about Patty from “AFHS”?

Melissa Paredes is the new pull of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

During a report for the celebration of the 200 episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Melissa Paredes deeply appreciated the opportunity to be part of the series. She even gave some details of what was to come for her character, pattyin the next chapters.

“I love it so far, it’s very very cool, very mischievous, very her. You’ll see it there,” said the actress. She also added the following: “Patty arrives there, calm, selling her menu, but later we will see it“.

How was the debut of Melissa Paredes in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In chapter 258 of “At the bottom there is room“, we were able to see the debut of Melissa Paredes as Patty, a girl who delivers menus. In this case, her first scene is with joel gonzalesso viewers suspect that it could be his new love interest and that it will make him forget Macarena.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: who will be the new victim of Claudia Llanos, the ‘Shark’s Look’?

As we know, the ‘Boy with a Fish Face’ has not done very well in love; For this reason, fans of the popular América TV soap opera hope that Patty is finally the right one for him.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Melissa #Paredes #confirms #Patty #return #Peruvian #series