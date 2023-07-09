The romances in “At the bottom there is room“They have never lacked, but few have such a good prospect as Macarena and Mike. Both went through many tests, but they showed that they complement each other like no other in Las Nuevas Lomas. The only one who was against it was Joel, for having been delayed again by his rival, but even he ended up accepting that it was the best for them.

In chapter 258 of “AFHS”, we saw how the couple talked about their eminent wedding, but now more than one fan fears that it will not finally take place due to a tense scene. As we have seen, “Maca” did not tell her mother about her engagement because they do not have a good relationship with her and she fears how nosy the mother of her partner could be. “You’re scaring me”, she said to the ‘Gringo Trasador’.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Macarenas #mom #ruin #wedding #Mike