“At the bottom there is room“, the successful América TV series, is complicating its plot in different ways. From the revenge of Claudia Llanos to broken hearts, the love break between Mike and Macarena has given fans of the Peruvian production something to talk about. Many considered the relationship as the most mature and with the best prospect, but everything came to an end.

In the last chapter, Mike made arrangements in the art gallery for ‘Maca’ to give him a second chance. However, Montalbán was reluctant and rejected it. “I already made a decision,” she told him when he told her that they could not end like this. VIDEO: America TV

