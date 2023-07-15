In “Al fondo hay sitio”, the tension over the return of Claudia Llanos has the Maldinis very worried, they have even taken drastic measures to protect themselves. However, they considered that this would not be enough, so they made the decision to go abroad to feel more secure.

However, Macarena did not agree with fleeing the country and, while trying to think of a plan that would keep them in Las Nuevas Lomas, she remembered a conversation she had with Claudia, when she thought she was Beatriz. The villain told her about a property that she has in Piura: Villa Bonita, for which Diego Montalbán’s sister told her. Thus, they could have discovered the hiding place of the ‘Shark Gaze’.

