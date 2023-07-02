In “At the bottom there is room“, one of his characters has caused fights to flare up and become the order of the day. It is about Laia, Cristóbal’s ex-partner, whom he abandoned and then ended by calling. Therefore, his return has not been welcome, and both the young Montalbán, Alessia and July have asked him to leave The New Hills.

However, Diego Montalban He decided that hiring the young Spaniard as a chef would help save Francesca’s from bankruptcy, but his son doesn’t agree to working in the same place as his ex-love.

What fights has Laia caused?

Diego and Cristóbal fight and almost hit each other. Photo: America TV

The brawls that Laia has caused are both between her and someone else, as well as between family members. First, Cristóbal told her all the truths about her when the young foreigner appeared at her door. Afterward, July confronted her and told her that she shouldn’t have come back. However, when Alessia went to talk to the new chef at Francesca’s, they both ended up on the floor fighting, which caused Diego Montalbán to also argue with her daughter.

Later, Francesca’s husband asked about his son and found out that he is in Alessia’s new home; For this reason, he went to look for him to claim that he made Laia feel bad, and again they get involved in an argument that almost comes to blows.

Why did they call Laia a “viper”?

Alessia calls Laia an “agreed snake” for agreeing to work at Francesca’s. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

It was all due to the discussion that started when Alessia went to look for Laia to ask her to leave if she had dignity. During the fight, the young Montalbán told her: “You are an agreed viper”, referring to the fact that the Spanish chef would only have traveled from Spain because she believed that Cristóbal owned a restaurant and she wanted to take advantage of him. She even claimed that she hadn’t stopped meddling in her life until she took the job as chef at Francesca’s.

