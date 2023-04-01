A secret involving various characters remains unrevealed in “At the bottom there is room”. It is about Kimberly’s false pregnancy in the América TV series. Now, with the coexistence between ‘Kim’ and Jimmy, Dalila’s daughter increasingly realizes that Joel’s brother has no feelings for her, since he is interested in Alessia Montalbán. Although he tries to indulge her with her whims, her emotions are evident.

This was noticed when, being asleep, Jimmy kept saying that he loved Alessia. In addition, the last scenes of the national production have revealed that Eva’s granddaughter feels guilty for the damage that she has been causing to Jaimito, whom she married after lying to him. After seeing him fall asleep reading a book on how to be a good new dad, “Kim” was saddened and justified his actions by saying that “he does everything because he loves him.”

It seems that, sooner than we imagine, Dalila and Kimberly’s plan will come to light because Jimmy’s now wife can’t stand lying anymore. On the other hand, Charo is still suspicious of the situation despite the positive results of the DNA test.

