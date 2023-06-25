The actress Karina Calmetwho played Isabella Picasso in “Al fondo hay sitio” for eight seasons, he turned on the networks and thrilled the fans of the popular América TV series by reincarnating his character in a fun video of TikTokwhich he also shared on his profile instagram.

As we can remember, the adoptive daughter of Francesca Maldini did not return in the new installments of “AFHS”, since her character was terminated in the last chapter of the eighth at the hands of Claudia Llanos’s mother.

Check out Karina Calmet’s funny TikTok here

In the video, Karina is seen making comparisons between how people usually de-stress and how she does it. To do this, she walks to her balcony and, from there, she yells “Oooh, myyy!”. This is the classic expression used by Isabella Picasso in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

In addition, in the description of the clip, put: “A pinky way to de-stress”, in which “pinky” is another of the words most used by the daughter of Francesca Maldini.

Will Karina Calmet return to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Because, as revenge, the mother of the “Shark Eyes” shot and killed Isabella in the finale of the eighth season of “At the bottom there is room”, it is highly unlikely that the “Princhipesa” will return to the series. However, fans are used to production reviving some characters from time to time.

Likewise, the actress has been seen participating in other programs, such as “The Great Chef”, a contest in which she reached the final, but unfortunately she did not manage to win the prize.

