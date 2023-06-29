In the most recent episode of “At the bottom there is roomafter ending his relationship with Cristobal by phone, Laia She returned to ask for forgiveness, but the young Montalbán told her all his truths and threw her out of her house. Coming out of it, July, who now has a friendship with Alessia’s brother, followed the foreigner to face her and tell her that she shouldn’t have returned as if nothing had happened.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Cristóbal faces Laia after his return and tells her all his truths

What did July and Laia say to each other?

July follows Laia to tell her all her truths. Photo: America TV

While July told him about everything Cristóbal had to go through and how much he suffered because he left him for another; Laia tried to explain to him that Antares is just a friend and that she ended up with the young Montalbán because he didn’t want to follow her.

However, “Charo’s” niece called her disrespectful, inconsiderate and ungrateful. Given this, the young Spanish woman replied: “Good luck with Cristóbal. I hope one day he will give you yours.” Therefore, she July replied: “Bad woman (in Quechua)”.

Why did Cristóbal and Laia break up?

Cristóbal and Laia ended up due to the young woman’s alleged infidelity in Cusco. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: Alessia and ‘Charo’ revolutionize La azoteza del sabor with a HOT VIDEO that will leave everyone speechless!

Laia traveled from Spain to meet Cristóbal again; However, when she proposes to go sightseeing together, he rejects her, so the young woman decides to go alone.

This causes them to distance themselves and the doubts of the young Montalbán regarding their relationship begin to arise. To her bad luck, during Laia’s stay in Cusco, she meets Antares, who would have stolen her heart and with whom she uploads a photo of her to the networks that caused an uproar in Las Nuevas Lomas.

After seeing the story, Cristóbal spent several days with many insecurities involved until the foreigner decided to end him by calling.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #July #faces #Laia #unexpected #return