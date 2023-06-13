“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful production of América TV, continues to surprise its fans. In the last chapters, we saw that Joel joined Group 7 and his life has changed. He not only spent his first salary on an expensive watch, but also gave gifts for the whole family and even decided to get a touch-up that left everyone speechless.

In the last chapter of “AFHS”, the “Legend” presented his family with his contact lenses that turned his eyes blue, as well as those of Mike, the man who took Macarena from him. Her loved ones were horrified, but ultimately ended up supporting her decision now that she belongs to show business.

