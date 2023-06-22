Joel launched his new musical theme with Grupo 7: “El serrucho”, but that cost him the most important job of his life in “Al fondo hay sitio”. During the new chapter of the América TV series, Franklin became extremely jealous of ‘Fishface”s relationship with the group. For this reason, when he found out that they had composed a new song, he made the radical decision to expel him from the group.

In such a way, Joel was taken from the bus in which he was with all his companions. The moment was one of total humiliation for the artist Gonzales, who was left stranded in the middle of the streets of Nuevas Lomas. Luckily, Macarena was there to comfort him and tell him that he was a good musician to depend on Grupo 7.

