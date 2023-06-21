In it chapter 245 of “At the bottom there is room“it was seen how Jimmy and Alessia missed their flight to Spain because of Pepe and Tito’s plan. They gave the young man a package of ground muña, for which the couple was held at the airport and could not board the plane. For this reason, when the ‘compadres’ tell the family what happened, ‘Charo’ faints and believes that the youngest of his children will go to jail. Given this, Joel comes to his defense.

Why were Jimmy and Alessia arrested?

Jimmy and Alessia arrested for alleged trafficking in illicit substances. Photos: America TV

When Jimmy and Alessia announced to the Gonzales that they would go to Spain together, ‘Charo’ felt so sad and heartbroken that Pepe devised a plan for his family to be united and happy. Between him and Tito, they gave the young man a suspicious package, and he received it without imagining that it was a trap that would cause him to be detained at the airport and not allowed to board the plane.

This situation caused the youngest of the Gonzales to be called a “burrier”, as this is the name given to those who try to transport illicit substances between one country and another. For this reason, Joel, upon hearing these accusations against his brother, tries to defend him, but added a term that leaves the young man in a bad light. The new singer of Group 7 tries to calm his mother by telling her: “I know my brother is a donkey, but not a burrier, pe”.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday, at 8:40 p.m., byAmerica TV, immediately after “This is war” and before “Luz de Luna”. Likewise, it can be seen ONLINE and FREE through the website and the América tvGO app.

