In “At the bottom there is room” 10, emotions are running high after Peter recovered his memory and revealed that Claudia Llanos is alive, since she had him kidnapped for weeks. Given this, the bad news did not take long to spread throughout The New Hillsgiven that Alessia did not hesitate to notify ‘Jimmy’ Gonzalesher crush, that the ‘Shark Gaze’ returned and her father ordered her not to leave her house.

What news did ‘Jimmy’ reveal to the Gonzales?

After Alessia warned him about the return of Claudia Llanos, “Jimmy” wasted no time and called his family to give them the news. The sudden meeting called by the youngest of the Gonzales surprised everyone, so the comments about a possible pregnancy for Alessia did not wait.

However, Jaime denied the facts and asked them to calm down and then announced the following: “The Maldini are in trouble” and “To both [Macarena y Peter] They were kidnapped by the same person: Claudia Llanos”.

How did the Gonzales react to the news?

The Gonzales were confused and concerned, since some do remember the “Shark’s Gaze” and the evils it has caused, but others, like July, do not know who it is. Now, everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas already knows that the villain is still alive and plans to continue her revenge against the Maldini.

