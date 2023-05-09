Chapter 214 of “There is room in the background” brought scenes that will remain to be remembered. One of them occurred when Javier Alegría, July’s lover, jumped on Cristóbal after seeing him giving his partner a stuffed animal. From the window, the nurse held Diego Montalbán’s son for several seconds, while July did not stop screaming.

The employee of the Maldini house was explaining to him what really happened. Finally, ‘Jaimito’s’ friend released him. After that, he was embarrassed by his attitude and apologized, while Alessia’s brother left with a pain in his neck. VIDEO: America TV

