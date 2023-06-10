Javier’s mother went to the Gonzales house and, when she ran into ‘pepe’, He had an unexpected reaction. Her blood pressure dropped and she passed out. This generated everyone’s astonishment and the bus driver was shocked to find her there. So far, the relationship between the two is unknown, but various speculations have spread among followers: they began to suspect their paternity. Others recalled that she was the mother of one of Teresa’s former suitors, although they doubt if she is the same character, because there are actors who returned in “Al fondo hay sitio 2023” with another role.

Is ‘Pepe’ the father of ‘Happy’? This is what is known

This doubt began to arise from the conversation that ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ had about whether they would have liked to get married and have children. After that, Javier’s mother is going to bring her son a coat and she meets the minibus driver. They are both in shock and she ends up fainting from the shock. Nobody knows what has happened between them; However, in the preview, ‘Happy’s’ mom points out that he doesn’t know anything about what happened between the two. For this reason, there are many rumors.

Where to see “In the background there is a site 2023” FREE ONLINE?

You can enjoy the Peruvian series not only on your television, but also for free from your laptop, tablet or computer. For this, you must enter the official page of America tvGO. You can also download the app on your cell phone and follow your favorite characters from the popular production. If you want to see it after its broadcast, you will have to wait 24 hours or pay the respective subscription.

