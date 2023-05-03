“At the bottom there is room” is a Peruvian series that tells the daily life of two families from two opposite economic conditions: the Gonzales and the Montalbán Maldini. Despite this, their paths come together for different reasons: love affairs, work, friendship, among others. The América TV production can not only be seen in Peru, but also in Bolivia. Season 9 never ceases to amaze and make fans smile, and each episode brings a surprise. Next, we tell you more details so you don’t miss the soap opera.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023 show in Bolivia?

you can enjoy “At the bottom there is room” at 2:00 pm (Bolivian time), before the series “An honest bandit”, which stars Diego Vásquez and Norma Nivia.

On which channel does “Al fondo hay sitio” show in Bolivia?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast through Unitel. In that channel’s signal you can also see “Luz de luna”, another Peruvian production that stars André Silva, Vanessa Silva, Nicolás Galindo and Liliana Trujillo.

Fans miss Peter in “There’s Room in the Back.” Photo: America TV

Where to watch “AFHS”, season 10 live in Bolivia?

You can see “AFHS” 2023 through the page of Unitel or by television, from Monday to Friday

How to watch Unitel LIVE online?

To see Unitel LIVE online you must enter its official website and make sure you have access from your region.

