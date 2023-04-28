“At the bottom there is room” He continues to make the audience laugh with his creative ideas. In the last chapter of the América TV series, Laia noted her desire to learn more about Peru through experiential tourism. After a misunderstanding, the Gonzales took on this task and made it connect with the culture of the country.

YOU CAN SEE: The Gonzales charge Laia 500 euros to live with them: “I want to do experiential tourism”

How was the ‘experiential tourism’ of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After seeing the benefits they could obtain, ‘Pepe‘, joel‘charo‘, ‘Teresa‘ and Don Gilberto‘ they accepted the Spanish girl into their home. She was charged 500 euros per day and told that check-in would be at 3:00 pm and check-out at 12:00 pm.

The first thing that Laia saw upon arriving at the Gonzales’ house was a representation of the typical clothing of Peru. From the Lord of Sipán to the ‘tapadas’ of Lima, each member of the family appeared wearing colorful outfits. YoIt even drew a lot of attention that Mónica Sánchez repeated the role of the ‘Perricholi’ that launched her to fame in 1992.

The González family presented typical costumes from our country in their ‘experiential tourism’ experience. Photo: Capture America TV.

Another very funny moment was when Jimmy made a representation of a Paracas mummy lying on his bed and with a large number of ‘offerings’ around him. And not only that, but Laia also found Joel’s stocking and ends up taking it with her so her dad can study it.

In addition, all the Gonzales took a tour of the music of Peru while they danced. In this new form of ‘experiential tourism’, they choreographed marinera, festivities and jungle tunes.

Jimmy was the ‘Paracas Mummy’ in the ‘experiential tourism’ of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Capture America TV

Finally, ‘Charito’ showed off his culinary skills and dazzled Laia with typical dishes from the country. He even gifted her a bag at the end of her stay.

Mónica Sánchez turns on the networks by interpreting Perricholi in “AFHS”: “Multiverse confirmed”

He did it again! Monica Sanchez he returned to interpret his remembered character from the perricholi, a role with which she rose to stardom in the 90s and for which the audience continues to remember her to this day. In the last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”, while the Gonzales family showed Laia part of Peruvian culture, Charito dressed up as her mythical character.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #fun #experiential #tourism #Gonzales #Laia