In “At the bottom there is room 10“, Pepe is very excited to be a father, so much so that he wants his son to continue his legacy and become a minibus As the. To do this, he told ‘Happy‘ that he had to leave his studies and dedicate himself to the family business. He has also started to teach him the ‘techniques’ to be a good microbus driver.

What degree is ‘Happy’ studying?

Javier is studying Nursing at the same institute where July studies. In this way they met, they became friends with her and he fell in love with her, so now they have a relationship. Thanks to this, by constantly visiting Los Gonzales’ house, ‘Happy’ and Pepe were able to meet and discover that they are father and son.

July and ‘Happy’ could separate due to Pepe’s revelation. Photo: America TV

Why does Pepe consider that being a minibus driver is better?

After telling him to quit his studies, ‘Happy’ tells his father that he couldn’t do it because he is already doing his internship and is about to graduate. Given this, Pepe asks him how much he would earn as a nurse, but the boy does not know what to answer, so Tito and his ‘compare’ tell him that being a microbus driver like them he could pocket up to 500 soles per day.

How did Pepe know that ‘Happy’ is his son?

When Pepe saw ‘Happy’s’ mother, she fainted, because there was an affair between the two of them many years ago. Therefore, Pepe decides to contact Felicia to talk and remember how long ago it happened. Doing the math, he begins to suspect that ‘Happy’ is his son and keeps the secret until he recently decided to tell his family.

