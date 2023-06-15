“Season 10” Chapter 240At the bottom there is roomculminated in a shocking revelation, as ‘Happy‘ told the Gonzales family that he doesn’t have father, even described him as a bad, selfish, irresponsible and immature person. This led to Pepe feel uncomfortable and devastated, by hearing what his possible son thinks about him. However, someone comes to his defense and is about to reveal his secret to everyone.

Why did ‘Happy’ disown his father?

‘Charito’ wants to meet ‘Happy’s’ father. Photo: America TV

It all started when Charito proposes to ‘Happy’ that he invite his parents to the Gonzales house, since they have only met his mother, Felicia Alegría. For this reason, the boy replies that he does not have a father and, while denying him, Tito, Pepe’s ‘compare’, upon hearing all the bad things that Javier said about his father, comes to his defense and shouts: “Your father did not I knew you existed!”

Will Pepe’s secret be revealed?

Tito reveals that Pepe is Happy’s father. Photo: America TV

Despite the fact that Tito made a great revelation about the father of ‘Happy’, it is not known for sure what will happen or if it will be revealed that Pepe could be that “immature and bad” person described by July’s lover, since this was the last thing heard before the episode ended. In addition, it is possible to see that several of the members of the Gonzales family are surprised and confused with the intervention of Pepe’s ‘compare’, since he would have no way of knowing who Javier’s father is, according to them.

Where to watch the last season of “AFHS”?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm prime time on América TV. It is also possible to watch the series online through the América TV GO website or app.

