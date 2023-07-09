During the preview of “Coveted Bachelorette 2”, they had the opportunity to ask some questions to Guadalupe Farfan Carreno about his character, July, in “There is room at the bottom”. She told us that she is happy to participate in the series of America TV and that she is concentrating on her studies. In addition, she gave some previews of what could be expected in the future of “Charo’s” niece.

From calling her ‘the new Grace’ to being considered a toxic characterfans of “AFHSThey are asking for July to be removed from the series for being “desperate”. Some of them even suggest that the native of Recuay return to her land to never return or die.

July again with a broken heart in “In the background there is room”

Regarding July’s bad luck in love, the actress who gives her life, Guadalupe Farfansaid: “Yes, well, they are things that happen in the series. It is also part of the plot and the development of the characters, but yes, little by little things are going to happen.“.

As we have seen in the most recent chapter of “AFHS“, July is heartbroken again after learning that Cristobalwith whom she is in love, kissed her ex-partner, Laia. This caused “Charo’s” niece to become enraged and claim the young Montalbán when they do not maintain a relationship other than friends.

Will Cristóbal and July be able to be together in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Although some fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” say that it was a mistake that July fell in love with Cristóbal, others would like to see them together; However, no one knows what decision the writers of the popular series will make for both characters. Likewise, Guadalupe commented the following: “The truth is that I’m not sure, that’s what the writers propose and, if they want it, it happens, and if not, no; but the truth is that I am very grateful for the opportunity to participate in the series“.

He also provided details for those fans who ask him about the relationship between the youth of “AFHS”: “I tell them ‘patience’, suddenly it will work or suddenly it won’t. After all, if they are fans of July, they will see her happy and that is the most important thing.“.

Will July find love in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

It is not yet known how July will fare in love in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

So far, we have only seen July with one partner, Javier Alegría, but he ended their relationship after realizing that he was only hurting his crush by pretending to love him. In addition, everything indicates that she continues to have feelings for Cristóbal Montalbán. However, the young actress who plays the niece of ‘Charo’ said the following about whether her character will find true love: “Well, maybe July needs it, maybe she doesn’t. She maybe she needs to focus more on her studies“.

