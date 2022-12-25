Last Friday, December 23, “At the bottom there is room” presented his last chapter together with his endearing characters. Several Peruvian families stopped their chores and gathered to witness the novelties that the Maldini and Gonzales brought at Christmas. The ending surprised more than one, since no one expected Gigio Aranda, director of the soap opera, to revive Claudia Llanos, the villain who made Francesca Maldini’s life miserable in previous seasons.

Users created memes after the grand finale of “In the background there is room”

Shocking scene that happened, meme that was published. The affection that viewers have for the series is so great that funny memes about what happened were published in each chapter. The grand finale of “Al fondo hay sitio” was no exception and Peruvian creativity was showcased on social networks with fun graphics referring to Alessia and Jimmy’s kiss, the return of Claudia Llanos, Don Gilberto’s illness, among other situations.

Funny memes left by the final of “There is room in the background”. Photo: Twitter capture

How was the end of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

From the beginning, “Al fondo hay sitio” was a resounding success and reached high points in ratings until the final episode. The mystery character who succumbed to the tranquility of the Maldini matriarch was “The Woman in Black”, who appeared in some scenes of the Peruvian production and led to fan theories. Finally, the truth was discovered: Claudia Llanos was behind the suit the whole time.

This became known after it became known that he wrote to Diego Montalbán a long time ago. These conversations, in the end, led to the characters having an intimate date on the holiday, in which it was discovered that Claudia Llanos continued to stalk the wealthy family.

The passionate kiss between Jimmy and Alessia

One of the most anticipated moments in this ninth season was the romance between Jimmy and Alessia, two characters who from the beginning captivated the public who loved “There is room at the bottom”. Despite the conflicts, there were always signs of affection and attention between the two, and this kiss finally came true in the last chapter, generating emotion.

Don Gilberto’s disease that frightens his fans

Many fear the death of Don Gilberto and, after his confusing scenes in “Al fondo hay sitio”, users came up with more than one theory. One of them, that the patriarch of the González family suffers from Alzheimer’s. For which Gustavo Bueno took a few minutes and clarified the situation during an interview with La República.

Diego Montalván humiliates his children at Christmas dinner

Another of the heart-stopping scenes in the final of “Al fondo hay sitio” was the lack of control that Diego Montalván starred in not wanting to receive the gift that Cristobal bought for him.

He took the money he spent on his Gastronomy studies in his face amid loud screams. Alessia had to defend her brother, but the lawsuit did not stop.

What did Úrsula Boza say about her return to “In the background there is room” 2022?

The actress Úrsula Boza was excited about her reappearance in the series “At the bottom there is room”, which led her to fame on Peruvian television. “Thank you very much, really, I have received more than 200 messages and I am trying to answer all of them. I am very happy”, expressed the national artist.

What did Gustavo Bueno say about Don Gilberto’s illness?

The actor Gustavo Bueno revealed details of the state of health of his character in the fiction of “Al fondo hay sitio” and He denied that he has Alzheimer’s. “No (he suffers from Alzheimer’s), Gilberto can have what is called a rise in sugar or liver problems that lead to encephalopathy… It is temporary, but he also has memory loss, location, sense and everything that”, he expressed for La República.