“At the bottom there is room“He launched his chapter 253 on América TV and fans are already commenting on the latest events of the Peruvian series. As we have seen, Gaspar was worried about spoiling Teresita on her anniversary, since he had not yet received his first salary. After searching and discarding options, Joel surprised him with news: he lent him 350 soles and Mike’s car that he was finishing fixing.

After going to eat at Francesca’s restaurant, the couple enjoyed the moment in front of the beach in the car, but all the joy ended when they were victims of an assault. Not only did they get the scare of their lives, but they were humiliated by the thief, who called them “misios”. More than one wonders if Gaspar would die, but in the end he didn’t go too far.

