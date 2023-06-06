“In the background there is room” already has a new lover! In the new episode of the América TV series, Francesca hired a personal trainer to give her some classes to improve her health and make her husband jealous. However, seeing him on the streets of the neighborhood, several neighbors did not miss the opportunity and formed a group with almost all the women in the residential area in order to be closer to her.

In such a way, the personal trainer ended up giving a class to ‘Charo’, Teresa, ‘Noni’, July, Macarena and Alessia, who exercised with more than peculiar instructions for each one. Likewise, in the preview of the next episode it has already been shown that Diego Montalbán will find out about this situation through Cristóbal and will go to face his ‘competition’ so as not to be delayed.

