“At the bottom there is room”, the successful production of América TV continues to rob the faithful followers of the Peruvian series of laughter. Macarena’s kidnapping and Alessia’s romance have everyone on their toes, but Francesca’s plot and her age are also giving the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas something to talk about, after being branded as a “relic.”

As we saw in the previous chapter, ‘la Noni’ was accused of being stingy and of needing a botox renewal by ‘Tito’. Faced with this situation, she decided to contact professional writers to take revenge and publicly humiliate him. “I know they have experience doing goofballs for national TV,” she said as she contacted them. VIDEO: America TV.

