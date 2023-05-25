“At the bottom there is room“, the América TV series, indirectly endangers Francesca again as a result of Macarena’s kidnapping at the hands of Claudia Llanos. As we saw previously, Mike stole more than 1 million dollars from the company of ‘la Noni’ to save the rescue of his beloved without imagining the consequences that the owner would face.

After the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ was taken to jail by the authorities, Yvonne Frayssinet’s character will also pay the piper: from losing the presidency of the company to going bankrupt.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: Joel runs away from the PNP with a blonde wig and is confused by Alessia Montalbán

Francesca in the sights of Claudia Llanos

Francesca Maldini would be going through the worst moment of her life. Now that she is no longer head of her company after Mike’s robbery, she finds herself emotionally weak, without Peter’s protection and with fewer financial resources to face the coup de grace that Shark’s Gaze has in store for her.

Through social networks, fans of “AFHS” are concerned about the fate of this historical figure. His departure would not only change the status quo of the program, but it would also mean the end of the Maldini -as we knew them-.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: Cristóbal died? July discovers Diego’s gun and a terrible accident occurs

What loved ones did Francesca lose?

As recalled, ‘la Noni’ has already suffered the loss of three important loved ones: her daughter, Isabella; her butler, Peter; and hers loved hers Mariano hers. Now, she finds herself without a family to help her in the face of an attack, but she does have the support of Diego Montalbán and her adoptive children.

It only remains to wait for the release of episode 227 of “AFHS” to know the fate of Francesca. Do not miss it this May 25, at 8:40 pm, through América Televisión.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Francesca #loses #company #die