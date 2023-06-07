“At the bottom there is room“, the successful América TV production, continues to make its fans laugh after so many seasons. Although love blossoms between the Gonzales and Maldini-Montalbán families, many other relationships are coming to an end, like that of Cristóbal and Laia. In this context, the marriage of Francesca and Diego is going through difficult times after “Noni” hid her daughter’s romance from her, there was no forgiveness that brought them together, but that could change.

As we saw in chapter 235 of “AFHS”, a personal trainer arrived at Las Nuevas Lomas and soon stole the sighs of all the women during their classes. The men couldn’t handle their jealousy and insecurities, including Diego, who couldn’t stand it when I prepared a new diet for him.

Diego explodes with jealousy for the new ‘Tiramisu’

Diego was very upset with the situation and did not hesitate to confront the personal trainer, who boasted that he had a better ‘Timarisú’ for being a vegetarian. After accusing him of being a “seductive rooster” and exploiter, the chef asked Félix for help to reduce his opponent. However, neither could due to the difference in strength.

For her part, Francesca is aware of her husband’s actions, but she does not plan to stop his plans so that they can get back together. It only remains to wait for the next episode to find out if Diego decides to return with his love or will eliminate Silvio Fierro from the equation.

Why did Diego and Francesca break up?

Diego Montalbán was the only one in his family who was unaware of his daughter’s affair, Alessia, with Jimmy Gonzales. As expected, he was against it and felt betrayed by everyone who hid this from him. He yelled at everyone, except for Francesca, who has the most authority in the house. However, he decided to leave and live with Koky in the meantime.

“Whoever is afraid of dying is not born” and “Francesca: ‘Don’t worry. I’m the one with the money. He’s not going to leave me'” were some of the comments from fans who supported the family matriarch .

