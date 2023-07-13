“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series on América TV, has complicated the plot for all the characters in Las Nuevas Lomas after the return of its biggest villain. Claudia Llanos is considered a “psychopath capable of doing anything” and there is no shortage of reasons after his record of deaths and misdeeds in revenge against Francesca.

It can be said that all their objectives have their days numbered, but the ‘Noni’ would have much less than expected, according to the events exposed in chapter 261.

Will Francesca die? This is how Claudia Llanos caught her

As we saw in chapter 261 of “AFHS”, Francesca Maldini was preparing to return home after an emergency meeting with her company’s board of directors. She never imagined that these would be her last minutes of calm before the storm: Claudia Llanos locked her in the elevator after having infiltrated the building as a cleaning woman.

“Hello Francesca. Long time no see ”, said the ‘Shark’s Look’ to her eternal enemy. In addition, he threatened her with a firearm and everything seems to indicate that he will finally be able to take revenge on her. It’s just a matter of waiting for the next episode to find out how the story will unfold and if indeed “AFHS” will be dyed red.

Francesca takes drastic action for Claudia

As we saw in “At the bottom there is room“, Francesca told her entire family to stay at home to protect themselves from any attack by Claudia Llanos. She also called an emergency meeting in her company to warn them of the danger that is coming and increase the security of the building.

It only remains to wait for these security measures to bear fruit for her family because it has already been shown that Claudia is capable of infiltrating almost anywhere.

