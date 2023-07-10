In chapter 258 of “At the back there is room”, the cellar of Don GilbertoMy Little Dove, would be on the edge of the bankruptcy due to the low income it generates. As we can remember, the dear father of ‘Theresa‘ He lost all his savings because Eva, the grandmother of ‘Jimmy’s’ ex-partner, robbed him after cheating on him with a false romance.

Now, ‘Teresa‘ will help Don’ Gil‘ with an innovative and modern idea with which they hope to save the precious store from your dad and, in this way, reach more customers.

What did Don Gilberto do to save his winery?

After taking out the accounts of your business, my dove, Don Gilberto could see the reality of his income: his precious store would be on the brink of bankruptcy. However, his daughter, Teresa, was at that moment to encourage him and suggested that he start a new project that will help him increase sales: open a TikTok.

For this reason, ‘Tere’ brought everything necessary to start recording the videos and asked Félix for help. In this way, they recorded the first Don Gilberto’s tiktokin which they playfully describe the types of customers who are going to make purchases.

Why is Don Gilberto bankrupt?

Eva stole all of Don Gilberto’s savings. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

As we will remember, Don Gilberto thought he found love again in Eva, Kimberly’s grandmother. However, on her wedding day, Teresa exposed her in front of all the Gonzales because she found out how badly she treated Richard Jr. and the plans she had to destroy his family. This led to the evil relative of ‘Jimmy’s’ ex-partner invading Don ‘Gil”s warehouse to steal all of her savings.

