“There is room at the bottom” is about to reach its most dramatic stage, after the secret relationship between Alessia and Jimmy was discovered by some characters. In the previous chapters we saw how the youngest of the Gonzales warned him about the dangers that this could bring to both families.

“We can’t keep it a secret. We already have to shout our love from the four winds. It’s the only way. If we don’t face the world, then everything will collapse,” Charo’s son told him. Now they will pay the consequences.

Diego Montalbán's reaction

In the trailer for the new chapter, “AFHS” anticipated that Diego Montalbán will discover his daughter and Jimmy kissing passionately. Although Francesca will try to avoid it, it will not be enough for the chef to see them and explode with anger as he has done on multiple occasions before.

This “AFHS” story made several fans remember the stormy romance of Joel and Fernanda as well as that of Nicolás and Grace. In this case, most expect both to be happy and to overcome the prejudices that nearly destroyed their predecessors.

When and at what time does chapter 120 of “AFHS” 2022 premiere?

If you are in Peru, you can enjoy the episodes of“At the bottom there is room”starting at 8.40 pm in Peru, immediately after the end of “Esto es guerra”. Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see “In the background there is room” LIVE?

“AFHS 10″ can be seen via the América TV signal, as well as follow its incidents ONLINE and FREE, how? You just have to enter the América TV GO website and that’s it. You can also use its mobile app.

