In the most recent episode of “There is room in the background”, everyone is surprised with the return of Peter, because his state of health is very unfortunate, he has even lost his memory and hardly speaks. For this reason, Francesca Maldini, Upon meeting him again, he made the decision to take him home so they can treat him and take care of him. However, her husband Diego Montalbandoes not agree, since he believes that the ex-butler has been living in street conditions and, even worse, has fallen into some vice, such as alcohol or drugs.

What does Diego Montalbán think of Peter’s return?

When Diego and Francesca arrive at the Paramonga post, they see that the old man who constantly repeated his name was Peter. The Maldini matriarch asks the doctor for information about what happened to her former butler and he replies that “the patient arrived in a very sorry state. He seemed homeless.”

Given this, the chef at Francesca’s ‘garbage’ Peter, mentioning that possibly “he must have taken to drinking and hard drugs”. Also, he adds that, if that’s not his problem, he may be “senile.”

How did Francesca react to Diego’s insults?

Francesca decides that Peter stays at her house, despite Diego’s opposition. Photo: America TV

Francesca at all times defended Peter, since she has known him for many years and considers him an educated and upright person. In addition, she suspects that something bad must have happened to him to be in that unfortunate state of health.

Regarding Diego’s insults, she makes it very clear to him that his ex-butler will not go anywhere other than the Maldini house, since, whether he is a homeless person or a senile old man, he will personally take care of them with help. from Hiro and July.

