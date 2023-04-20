The advance of the chapter 202 of “At the bottom there is room” has been published and shows Diego Montalbán at his worst. After learning the truth about Claudia Llanos, the chef will suffer facial paralysis, which will take him to bed. “I will be with you in illness, in the in health, in wealth, in poverty,” Francesca Maldini tells her husband while holding his hand close to his face. Alessia and Cristóbal’s father just moves his hand and listens, in the clip posted on the YouTube channel of America TV series.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: Diego discovers that Victoria is Claudia Llanos! Montalbán suffered a severe faint

It is later seen how Francesca tells Peter by text message about her husband’s situation. However, let’s remember that Claudia kept the butler’s phone after he visited her apartment, where she met with Macarena’s brother.

It should be noted that in the last chapter, 201, Francesca Maldini She told him that Claudia Llanos is the daughter of a person who worked with her, who plunged into alcohol when the business failed. After that, Carmen’s daughter decided to take revenge on “Noni” by getting into her business, her family and her life. In addition, she told him that when she was a secretary in the construction company, she was the lover of her son-in-law Miguel Ignacio de las Casasthe father of Fernanda and Nicolás, and about Leonardo, Victoria’s brother.

YOU CAN SEE: Group 6 of “AFHS” stole a song from Group 3 of “Así es la vida”: Is América TV a multiverse?

When does chapter 202 of “At the bottom there is room” come out?

Episode 202 of “At the bottom there is room” arrives this Thursday, April 20, 2023. In this we will discover what will happen between Jimmy and Joel, and what will happen to Diego Montalbán after fainting in his wife Francesca Maldini’s room.

What time to SEE “AFHS 2023”?

If you are in Peru, you can enjoy “At the bottom there is room” starting at 8.40 pm, right after the reality show “EEG”. Here we leave you the schedules of other countries:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: Jimmy debuts on TV with Group 7 and falls! Alessia now wants it back

What channel is America TV?

Next, we leave you the list of channels:

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Diego #suffers #facial #paralysis #discovering #Victoria #Claudia #Llanos