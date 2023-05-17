“In the background there is room” the plot advances towards the revenge of Claudia Llanos on the protagonists. As we saw in the previous chapters, the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ kidnapped Diego Montalbán and forced him to put a corrupted USB into Francesca’s personal laptop in order to easily hack the webcam and have access to her privacy. This almost takes place when she tried to print a new contract for July.

To the surprise of the fans, the chef prevented his partner from turning on the machine by breaking it against the ground. Everyone was shocked and he had no choice but to pretend to be crazy to justify his actions to the family. The only one who did not believe him was Mike, who already suspects fraudulent actions to the detriment of ‘Noni’.

YOU CAN SEE: The tragic death of George Peppard: what disease did ‘Hannibal’ Smith from “The Magnificent” have?

Montalbán pretends to be crazy in “AFHS”

Francesca was very concerned about the health of Diego Montalbán as well as his family. On the other hand, she asked for the help of the bodyguard Pacho so that she does not hurt herself. However, the funny scenes with the beloved character were not lacking and

Through social networks, fans of “AFHS“It didn’t take long for them to compare Diego Montalbán with Mario Poggi, known as the ‘Madman of the Park’ and for strangling Ángel Díaz Balbín. The resemblance to Joker also gave fans of the Peruvian series something to talk about.

YOU CAN SEE: July strike shakes up “AFHS”! Mike fell victim to ‘the revolution’ and Francesca gets fed up

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

Theseason 10 of “In the background there is room”it is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm on the América TV channel after the “EEG” program. To see it, you just need to tune in to the open signal of the channel. Another way to see the Peruvian series for free is by accessing the official website ofAmerica TVGOthe official online streaming platform of América TV.

What time does “AFHS” leave, according to my country?

Next, we leave you the schedules of Peru and other countries:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.



#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Diego #Montalbán #pretends #crazy #fans #compare #Mario #Poggi