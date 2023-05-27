“At the bottom there is room“, the successful América Televisión series, has been the scene of great fights between the Gonzales and Maldini families. However, no one imagined that the addition of the Montalbán family in Las Nuevas Lomas would bring to the table since “AFHS” returned with its ninth season.

Since the character of Giovanni Cuccia paired with Francesca, he has shown his anger issues on more than one occasion, such as the time he turned into the Grinch in the middle of Christmas night. He now exploded again after finding out about the affair between Jimmy and Alessia.

This was Montalbán’s reaction in “AFHS”

Alessia confessed the truth to Diego. “Jimmy and I love each other,” she said in front of all the Gonzales and Maldini-Montalban. At first, the chef believed that it was a joke, but when he understood that it was true, he exploded against everyone and wanted to go to blows with the young man.

In the latest advance, the Peruvian production showed that the chef will make a radical decision to separate them. The strongest theory is that she could send her daughter to Europe, something similar to what happened to Fernanda when her family wanted to separate her from Joel in the early seasons of “AFHS.” It only remains to wait for chapter 229 to know the strategy.

“There is room in the background”: how and where to see the series?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is transmitted through America TVfrom Monday to Friday from 8.40 pm Once the reality show “This is war” has finished, you can easily find it on the channel’s open signal.

In case you can’t enjoy “AFHS” on TV, it is also possible to watch it completely free. To do this, you must access the official page ofAmerica tvGO,a streaming platform that offers the full episodes of previous seasons at no cost.

