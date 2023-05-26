“In the background there is room” brings new tense scenes. The preview of chapter 228 published on the YouTube account of the América TV series shows a phone conversation between Charo and Francesca. the ex-partner of Koky Reyes she will notify ‘Noni’ about the disappearance of her children Joel and Jimmy, and she will ask her if Alessia arrived at her house. After not seeing her, the owner of Francesca’s will notify her husband Diego Montalbán, who in recent days has been acting strange because he knows what she is capable of. ‘shark look’.

“He’s not at home, he’s not answering the phone,” Cristóbal tells his father. After hearing this, the chef will fear the worst and will think about Claudia Llanos’s revenge. What decision will he make? Will he confess the truth so they can help him find Alessia? We will know all this this Friday, May 26, when the Peruvian production arrives on the small screen.

What happened to Alessia, Jimmy and Joel in “AFHS” chapter 227?

Alessia and Jimmy got trapped in an elevator due to their failures. From one moment to the next, while he was on the run from justice, Joel joined the couple and was also locked up. There they discovered that he was claustrophobic and Cristóbal’s sister had to slap him to make him react and stop screaming.

Advance of chapter 228 of “There is room at the bottom”

