In chapter 252 of “AFHS“, Diego Montalbán no longer knows what else to do so that the Francesca’s attract diners; therefore, he swallows his pride and calls Laia to offer him to return to work as chef of the restaurant. However, the young foreigner is not welcome, since Cristobal He made it very clear to her that he wants nothing to do with her and to stay away.

As we can remember, it is said that the young Spanish woman was unfaithful to Alessia’s brother with Antares, whom she met during her trip to Cusco. Now, she intends to win back Cristóbal’s love.

What was Cristóbal’s reaction to Laia’s return to Francesca’s?

Cristóbal doesn’t want Laia to work at Francesca’s. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

When Cristóbal saw Laia in the restaurant, he was about to take her out, since he doesn’t want to hear from her again. However, his father informed him that the Spanish cook would return as chef at Francesca’s, so the young Montalbán was upset and asked Diego to reconsider. However, he ignored his claims and reminded his son that he has also failed her, he has treated him badly and, even so, he is working as a waiter.

What does Diego Montalbán think of Cristóbal’s refusal?

Diego tells Cristóbal that he will not change his decision about Laia. Photo: America TV

Diego did not care what happened between Cristóbal and Laia, since for him his reputation as a chef and his restaurant come first. For this reason, when his son refused to hire his ex-partner, he told her “business is business” and “don’t mess with me!”, which showed that there is no going back on his decision .

