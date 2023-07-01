“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series on América TV, took a 180 degree turn in Nuevas Lomas, after Laia’s return. Against Cristóbal’s wishes, she was hired again at Francesca’s, creating all kinds of rejection among the protagonists of fiction One of the most upset people was none other than Alessia, who did not hesitate to confront her outside the restaurant.

The young Montalbán demanded that she leave the restaurant and leave her brother Cristóbal alone, but the Spanish woman replied: “I will not put up with a frustrated woman who only knows how to make bad decisions.” After this they went to blows, until Diego arrived. Far from supporting her daughter, he disowned her and told her: “Go and sweep your hut.”

