The tenth season of “At the bottom there is room” continues to create new love relationships and break the hearts of other characters. Alessia Montalbán and Jimmy Gonzales have passed through these two areas, one of the most beloved couples by the followers of the Peruvian series on América TV since the fiction returned to the screen girl.

After ending after Kimberly’s false pregnancy, both resumed their relationship. “We can’t keep it a secret. We already have to shout our love from the four winds. It’s the only way,” they agreed before starting this stage. However, they would not imagine the chaos that this would unleash in Las Nuevas Lomas.

Although Francesca and several “AFHS” characters took this news well, Diego Montalbán exploded when he found out. He not only took it out on his family, but also blamed his son Cristóbal for having covered up for her. “Every time a misfortune occurs in this house, you are present”, he tells her as he tries to hit him with his leash.

The youngest of the Montalbán ran in terror, but his father did not back down. In the end, the race made it to the Gonzales’ house. “You’re not going to save yourself by hiding from me. Give it to me,” the chef yelled, who was finally stopped by Hiro and Felix.

“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful production of América Televisión, tells of the eternal rivalry between the Gonzales and Maldini family. Despite the conflicts, feelings such as love and solidarity will flourish among its members, leaving behind the differences of social classes.

Its episodes are broadcast Monday through Friday from 8:40 pm on América TV, after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna.”

